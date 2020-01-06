Water wise: New equipment at Hancock College fire academy expected to save millions of gallons

Officials at Hancock College’s Public Safety Training Complex welcomed a new piece of equipment Monday that they expect will enhance the training in the school’s fire academy while also saving millions of gallons of water.
A new Pump Pod Direct Recirculating Apparatus Firefighter Training and Sustainability (or DRAFTS) Unit, designed and manufactured by the Simi Valley-based Pump-Pod USA, arrived at the Lompoc Valley campus Monday morning. A team of fire academy instructors and other Hancock leaders were trained on how to use the new unit, which has a 1,500-gallon storage tank and is able to collect and recycle water used for certain training activities.
Andy Densmore, the coordinator of Hancock’s Fire Academy, said he anticipated the new equipment’s benefits would extend well beyond Hancock College, which became the first community college in the state to acquire a Pump Pod DRAFTS Unit.
Prior to getting the Pump Pod equipment, the water used in hose training — which comes from the city of Lompoc — would just run off into storm drains and back into the water cycle.
“Since we opened this place we have skated through drought years and luckily no one has complained [about our water usage] because they appreciate what we do here,” Densmore said of the Public Safety Training Complex, which opened in 2014. “But somebody’s going to get a wild hair and go, ‘If I can’t water my lawn, you’re not squirting water down the storm drains.’ Well, now we don’t have to.
“In the long run,” he later added, “this isn’t just going to save our college money; it’s going to save our local environment and our water table.”
The Pump Pod DRAFTS Unit will be utilized primarily for hose training, in which cadets learn how to handle the high-powered hoses used in fighting fires. Lines can be connected from the mobile pod unit directly to a fire engine, much the same way that a real-word engine would connect to a fire hydrant.
From there, the engineers on the fire engine will get training in how to work the controls and connectors on the engine, and other fire cadets will be able to take different-sized hoses and work on aiming and firing water directly back into the Pump Pod DRAFTS Unit, which is in a trailer that’s about 24 feet long, 11 feet high and 8 feet wide.
The Pump Pod DRAFTS Unit was purchased for about $100,000 with funds allocated through the California Community College’s Strong Workforce Training program.
“It’s going to pay for itself many times over,” said Margaret Lau, a dean of academic affairs who also leads Hancock’s Career Technical Education programs.
David Whitham, Hancock’s director of public safety, concurred. He noted that the Public Safety Training Complex typically uses about a million gallons of water per year. He expects that usage to drop to about one-tenth of that total.
“Now, with this unit, we can do the same type of training, but this unit catches the water and it recirculates it,” he said.
Bill Ward, a co-founder of Pump-Pod USA, led Monday’s demonstration of the new equipment. In the two and a half years since the company was founded, Ward said, several fire departments throughout the state have purchased similar units and he said the company was making bids for sales in Texas and New Mexico.
While Hancock was the first school to acquire a Pump Pod DRAFTS Unit, Ward said that two other colleges in Northern California were also looking at purchasing one.
The idea for the Pump Pod units came about when Ward and fellow co-founder Walt Dorn, both of whom worked in the fire service, were approached by the Ventura County Fire Department five years ago for engineering help with a donated tank that wasn’t working properly. While Dorn and Ward weren’t able to fix that tank, they were motivated to come up with a product that would more efficiently serve the same needs.
They ultimately developed three prototypes for Ventura County Fire, Ward said.
“On the third version, they go [thumbs up],” he said.
While some of the fire training at Hancock — particularly the indoor training in the academy’s fire tower — will still cause water to go into the storm drains, college leaders stressed the significance of the water that will be saved over the coming years.
“The environmental aspects of this are going to be huge,” Whitham said.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.