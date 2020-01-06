Water wise: New equipment at Hancock College fire academy expected to save millions of gallons

“Now, with this unit, we can do the same type of training, but this unit catches the water and it recirculates it,” he said.

Bill Ward, a co-founder of Pump-Pod USA, led Monday’s demonstration of the new equipment. In the two and a half years since the company was founded, Ward said, several fire departments throughout the state have purchased similar units and he said the company was making bids for sales in Texas and New Mexico.

While Hancock was the first school to acquire a Pump Pod DRAFTS Unit, Ward said that two other colleges in Northern California were also looking at purchasing one.

The idea for the Pump Pod units came about when Ward and fellow co-founder Walt Dorn, both of whom worked in the fire service, were approached by the Ventura County Fire Department five years ago for engineering help with a donated tank that wasn’t working properly. While Dorn and Ward weren’t able to fix that tank, they were motivated to come up with a product that would more efficiently serve the same needs.

They ultimately developed three prototypes for Ventura County Fire, Ward said.

“On the third version, they go [thumbs up],” he said.