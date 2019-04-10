Guadalupe Fire Capt. Patrick Schmitz estimates that he's spoken with hundreds of eager and interested students during his 11 years with the department. At career fairs, station tours and even special events, Schmitz and his crews often answer questions about what it's like to rescue people and how hard it is to drive the big red truck.
As part of Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School's annual career day, Schmitz and firefighter Alice Saucedo spoke to curious students on Wednesday morning about their safety equipment (some configurations weigh more than 100 pounds), the ladders they use to climb roofs and scale buildings (some are as tall as 100 feet) and the hydraulic rescue tool capable of ripping doors off cars.
"Every student is either going to go to college or have a career in their life," explained career day coordinator Robin Ilac, "so we're really showing them that there are lots of different opportunities and careers in our community."
Schmitz and Saucedo gave some of the school's 600 students an inside look at what it takes to become a firefighter. Others heard from 24 professional representatives — bank administrators, welders, engineers and even members of the armed forces — about how education and perseverance helped them establish a foothold in their new careers.
Though chopping down doors and battling flames is a big part of their duties, Schmitz said students often don't realize that being a firefighter requires a fair amount of training and schooling. In addition to being able to bear the physical demands of the job, prospective firefighters are required to complete emergency medical technician training and graduate from fire academies.
"It's important to always remind the kids that they need to continue their schooling in order to do what they want to do later on," Schmitz said. "There are a lot of technical aspects to it — you have to be able to calculate and measure in order to do our job."
While many were eager to declare their desire to pursue a career in firefighting, Schmitz said lately he has fielded a similar question from various young girls: Can I be a firefighter?
"It's a misunderstanding that girls can't be firefighters," he said. "That's not the case. Yeah, it is a male-dominated industry currently, but that doesn't mean girls can't be firefighters."
With the help of students from Hancock College, McKenzie sixth-grader Dylan Cuellar joined two separate pieces of metal as part of a short lesson in welding. Though he enjoys art and reading and is interested in learning about the U.S. Marines, Cuellar said his welding experience piqued his interest.
"I like it," he said. "What interested me most is how the helmet and welder work."
Ilac said the event is designed to spark curiosity in students and motivate them to continue down a career path.