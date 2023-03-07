Vista Del Mar Union School District was recently awarded a $50,000 Multi Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) grant by the California Department of Education as part of a statewide initiative to help schools improve academic, behavioral and mental health systems that are made available to all students.
“These additional funds are going to help us provide an even more robust learning experience for our students," said Superintendent of schools Bree Valla. "We are excited to be able to do even more for our students."
The funds, which will be used over the next three years to provide training and support to staff, offer another way for Vista to support "the whole child," a district official said.