Famed sharpshooter Annie Oakley started out hunting and trapping animals to provide for her family before performing internationally in front of royalty and heads of state.
Military officer Francis Marion, father of modern guerrilla warfare and persistent thorn in the side of British revolutionary forces, was stranded for a week on a lifeboat after a whale sunk his ship bound for the West Indies.
Sixteen-year-old lighthouse keeper Abbie Burgess weathered a month alone in the Matinicus Rock Light off the coast of Maine during a raging winter storm in 1856.
Their contributions, big and small, earned them a place in history books and, on Wednesday morning, inspired numerous costumes and speeches as students from Valley Christian Academy participated in the school's annual American Heritage Day celebration.
Held each year on or near Halloween (the school previously held the event every February as a tie-in to Presidents' Day), the event tasks students with learning about the different men and women who have made contributions to American society. Principal Charles Mason said the event falls in line with the school's mission and curriculum.
"Patriotism is a distinctive [part of] of Valley Christian Academy," explained Charles Mason, the school's 6-foot-4-inch principal who makes a habit of dressing as Abraham Lincoln every year. "We're proud of our country and, while we're not perfect, there are many laudable things to be acknowledged and recognized in America."
Third-grade student Shai-ann Valadez showed up Wednesday portraying Burgess. Dressed as a five-foot red and white replica of Matinicus Lighthouse, Valadez took first place in the school's second- and third-grade costume contest. Also recognized were kindergartner Kylie McNeil, whose Oakley costume netted her first place in the kindergarten and first-grade division, and sixth-grader Sammy Sassenberg, who took top honors in the fourth- through sixth-grade level for his Henry Ford costume.
Speaking as Susan B. Anthony, first-grade student Katie Costanzo recounted the life and work of the pioneering women's suffragist. Born in 1820 as the second oldest of seven children, Costanzo told the audience that after Anthony "noticed she made one-fourth what a man would make for the same job," she took an active role in organizing for change.
"I realized that no one would take women seriously unless they had the right to vote," she said. "I devoted my entire life fighting for women's rights."
Costanzo placed third in the K-1 speech competition; Eden Dearborn came in second while speaking as American hymn writer Fanny Crosby; and Matthew Pon came in first while portraying founding father Benjamin Franklin.
Second-grade student Nathan Collins took first in the 2-3 division for his speech as Francis Marion, recounting the role he played in rescuing a small group of American troops trapped by 500 British soldiers. Third-graders Norah Mason and Kaili DeCaires placed second and third, respectively, for their speeches retelling the lives of authors Laura Ingalls Wilder and Julia Ward Howe.
Recounting the spoils of former Confederate general Stonewall Jackson, sixth-grader Hayden Quiroga-Sutton placed first in the 4-6 division. Fifth-graders Katelyn Mikkelson and Elle Mason took second and third, respectively, for their portrayals of astronomer Annie Jump Cannon and sharpshooter Oakley.