Valley Christian Academy's Adam Mason was selected as the third-grade Grand National Champion in the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.
Also from Valley Christian, Noah Jebaraj was a semifinalist for the seventh-grade competition. It was his second year in a row earning the honor.
Every year, the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest receives and judges submissions from students in grades K-8, selecting one winner from each grade.
Contestants write the sentence, "The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog," because it contains every letter in the alphabet.
The school held an assembly on Friday in honor of the two boys.