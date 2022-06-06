Valley Christian Academy kicked off graduation season in the Santa Maria area Friday, when it held commencement to celebrate its 15 graduates.
"They are extremely talented artistically, athletically and academically," said Principal Christopher Maples. "If you look at their accomplishments, their art, their music, their athletic endeavors and their academic accomplishments, this is the kind of class we will miss. We are excited for their futures and what God has in store for them."
The ceremony on the VCA campus, located at 2970 Santa Maria Way, was the first full ceremony for the campus since COVID-19, with last year's commencement having a limit on the number of guests.
Speaking at the ceremony was Pastor Phil Mikkelson, of St. Charles, Missouri. Not only is Mikkelson the father of Pastor Joel Mikkelson — who runs the First Baptist Church, which operates the school — but he is also the grandfather of valedictorian Lindsay Mikkelson.
"Something unique about this class is that they have a lot of servant leaders," Maples said. "They were leaders in our school. They lead by example, by living for others rather than themselves. It's a goal we have for our students, and it's so nice to see that come to fruition."