University-bound seniors from Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria high schools honored for accomplishments

Seniors headed for universities after graduating from Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools were honored for their accomplishments Friday in an online event and a drive-by ceremony prompted by social-distancing orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Using the Zoom application, Pioneer Valley High held a “virtual signing day” at 2 p.m. for seniors who went through the AVID program, said PVHS mathematics and AVID teacher Trestina Leornas-Hurtado.

AVID, for Advancement Via Individual Determination, is a nonprofit organization’s program that trains educators to close the opportunity gap and prepare all students for college, careers and life.

Leornas-Hurtado said all 71 AVID seniors have been accepted to universities, although some chose to attend Hancock College initially because of the uncertain times presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very proud of all of them,” Leornas-Hurtado said. “All three teachers — Jennifer Ogren, Brett Dodson and I — have had most of the kids for all four years of high school. We are very close like a family. We call ourselves an avid family.”