University California Santa Barbara PaCE (Professional and Continuing Education) and Western Governors University recently entered an agreement to serve adult learners interested in pursuing a degree online. 

The partnership comes in response to the University of California system reprioritizing its commitment to in-person learning and no longer offering online degrees.

According to a formal announcement, students now can resume online learning through the new program, which offers a seamless credit transfer that minimizes credit loss and clears the way for the pursuit of accredited bachelor’s degree programs in accounting or human resource management.

