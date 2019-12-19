Two Santa Ynez Valley schools earn California Distinguished School honors

Two Santa Ynez Valley schools were among five from Santa Barbara County who were named 2020 California Distinguished Schools, according to an announcement from State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond.
College School in Santa Ynez from the College School District and Solvang Elementary School from the Solvang School District earned the honor along with schools in Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara.
Representatives from College and Solvang schools will receive the awards Feb. 10 at the 2020 California School Recognition Program Awards Ceremony at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.
"We are proud of the exceptional education programs and practices at these school sites," said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “This award highlights their outstanding work, and we are thrilled their work resulted in this recognition.”
The Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools based on performance and progress on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard, including test scores, suspension rates, and conditions and climate.
Elementary schools and secondary schools are recognized in alternate years, so award winners hold the title for two years.
Every year, two of California's Distinguished Schools winners are also eligible for the National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools Award.
A list of past California Distinguished Schools in Santa Barbara County can be found at http://teacherprograms.sbceo.org/distinguished-school-awards/.