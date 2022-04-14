Righetti High School sophomores Natalie Lancor and Charleigh Latham have been selected as delegates for the statewide Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Seminar this summer.
The two students will participate in programming that will allow them to discover leadership from a personal, group and socially responsible perspective during the seminar held at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks from June 9 to 12.
"For me, being chosen as one of this year's Righetti High Schoool delegates for HOBY means a world of opportunities," Lancor said. "As a delegate, I get to show not only myself but others what Righetti High School truly represents. I also get to expand my knowledge in leadership to help better our school. I am greatly honored to have this opportunity to not only better myself but help better our school as well at this year's HOBY seminar."
HOBY was created by actor and veteran Hugh O'Brian in 1958, after he was challenged to make good use of his fame. HOBY holds leadership seminars in states throughout the country for high school sophomores, as well as an annual World Leadership Congress for juniors and seniors. HOBY's mission is to inspire and develop the global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation.
"Being nominated as one of Righetti High School's HOBY representatives leaves me with a multitude of opportunities," Latham said. "I am eager to expand not only my knowledge in leadership by my leadership skills as a whole. I am also anticipating the inevitable possibility of meeting new people and expanding my social skills, while also working alongside those who strive to achieve the same benefits from this experience as I do. I am looking forward to bringing back the skills I've acquired from this year's HOBY seminar and applying them to my everyday life."
Righetti school counselors Raul Reyes and Eric Blanco know both students will make the most of the opportunity.
"Over the years, it has been great to see our Righetti Warriors attend HOBY," Blanco said. "Students always return motivated and eager to lead, not only here on campus but in their community. The skills they obtain and develop through this experience will help them through their lifetime."
Reyes added, "'I'm proud and excited for both of our students that have been chosen to participate at HOBY. They're going to develop their leadership skills and experience a college campus firsthand."