Tunnell School teachers organize parade of encouragement for students

Tunnell Elementary School teachers drove through area neighborhoods Friday to show their students they miss them.

Crepe paper, balloons and signs decorated the cars, while some teachers wore medical gloves and masks as they wound their way through streets near the northeast Santa Maria school.

Students and families stood in front of their homes and near campus to wave at the teachers.

Teacher David DuBransky waved from his car decorated with a sign "WE MISS YOU! (but do your homework)."

