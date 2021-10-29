A Santa Maria Joint Union High School bus carrying 36 students sustained minor damage after colliding with a Chevy truck on Foster and Hillview roads Friday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.
The collision between the two vehicles occurred at 12:32 p.m. as the school bus was transporting students from Righetti High School to Guadalupe, Klein said.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Benjamin Smith, the Chevy made a left turn onto Foster Road directly into the path of the school bus, which hit the left rear panel of the truck with its headlight.
"The school bus was not at fault — it seemed to be the other driver," Smith said.
The Chevy was towed from the scene after the 16-year-old driver was found to be without a license, Smith said. CHP is continuing to investigate the incident.
The bus was able to continue on its route following the collision, Klein added.