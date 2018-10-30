Representatives from more than 40 four-year colleges and universities were on hand Tuesday at a pair of Hancock College events held to help high school and prospective transfer students learn more about the path to a bachelor's degree.
The annual events — University Transfer Day and College Night — drew parents, families and more than 300 high school students from Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Santa Maria-area schools with workshops and face-to-face conversations with recruiters. Both events were free and open to the public.
"Our goal is to get as many students here and aware that it's happening," Transfer Counselor Ashley Brackett said, calling the event a "once-a-year" opportunity. "For some of these students and parents it's difficult to visit every university they want to apply to. This is a perfect opportunity for students to learn about multiple colleges in one day."
Danita Seyer and her daughter, Sara, said they attended the event to speak with college recruiters from across California and other nearby states.
"It's nerve-wracking," said Sara, a senior in the Family Partnership Home Study Charter School program that operates in the county. While she'd like to pursue the study of psychology, Sara was uncertain where she is going to apply when admission applications close in the next few months.
"The first year or two will probably be at Hancock," said Danita, who said the college's tuition-free first year was a factor in their choice. "After that who knows."
Presenting during a workshop on financing a higher education, Financial Aid Specialist Raul Aldama told the small group that need- and merit-based grants, scholarships and loans are available for both students and parents. With the rising cost of tuition at public and private universities, Aldama recommended maximizing need- and merit-based scholarship and grant awards before pursuing a loan.
Brackett said the college boasts the highest transfer acceptance rate to Cal Poly (50.6 percent), and roughly 500 students transfer to a four-year college or university each year. She also said that more than a decade of work by state lawmakers and the California Community College to increase the number of students transferring out of community colleges may have an affect in the near future, particularly with the implementation of AB 705 and development of guided pathways with the University of California.
"These are big shifts," Brackett said, explaining that the college is revamping their course offerings, sequencing and curriculum to increase the number of students who meet transfer-level proficiency in English and math by their first years. "Students tend to do better and are progressing at a faster rate [than before.] Our hope is that we will add more support to the classes so that students who placed into transfer-level courses can be successful."