Top spellers to compete Thursday at Santa Barbara County Education Office auditorium

Santa Barbara County Education Office will host the annual county spelling bee for students in fourth through sixth grades and seventh through ninth grades Thursday in the office’s auditorium at 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

Approximately 200 students from public and private schools throughout the county are expected to compete, said Tracey Beauchamp, communications administrative assistant.

The contest for fourth through sixth grade students is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with the competition for seventh through ninth grade students to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Volunteers from Masonic Lodge No. 192, the Town and Country Women’s Club and the Women’s Service Club of Goleta will again serve as judges. The media is welcome to attend the event.

Winners will then proceed to the state contest.

For more information, call Rose Koller at 805-964-4710, ext. 5222.