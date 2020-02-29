Titans celebrate new all-weather track at NHS

Nearly 75 people of all ages gathered Saturday at Nipomo High School to celebrate the grand opening of the long-awaited all-weather track around the renovated football field.

Students, including track and field team members, were joined by parents and grandparents as well as interested community members to mark the official opening of the new facility that suffered from a series of delays during construction.

The event in Titan Stadium included the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, with Colleen Martin, vice president of the Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees, wielding the scissors.

After the scarlet ribbon was snipped, NHS Athletic Director Russ Edwards led walk-and-talk tours of the track for students and nonstudents alike to explain how to use the all-weather track to prevent it from being damaged.

“We all helped purchase this facility through the bond [measure],” Edwards said. “We should all be able to utilize it. Knowing the proper way to utilize it is important to protect the track and prolong its life.”

Attendees were also able to participate in a Family Day Track Meet, competing in such events as a three-legged race and water balloon toss.