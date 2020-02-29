Titans celebrate new all-weather track at NHS

Nearly 75 people of all ages gathered Saturday at Nipomo High School to celebrate the grand opening of the long-awaited all-weather track around the renovated football field.
Students, including track and field team members, were joined by parents and grandparents as well as interested community members to mark the official opening of the new facility that suffered from a series of delays during construction.
The event in Titan Stadium included the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, with Colleen Martin, vice president of the Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees, wielding the scissors.
After the scarlet ribbon was snipped, NHS Athletic Director Russ Edwards led walk-and-talk tours of the track for students and nonstudents alike to explain how to use the all-weather track to prevent it from being damaged.
“We all helped purchase this facility through the bond [measure],” Edwards said. “We should all be able to utilize it. Knowing the proper way to utilize it is important to protect the track and prolong its life.”
You have free articles remaining.
Attendees were also able to participate in a Family Day Track Meet, competing in such events as a three-legged race and water balloon toss.
Barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs were also served up as a fundraiser for the Nipomo High School track and field program.
In 2016, Lucia Mar voters approved Measure I, which authorized the board of trustees to issue up to $170 million in general obligation bonds to fund renovation and modernization projects at all the district’s schools.
Two of the projects were stadium upgrades at Nipomo and Arroyo Grande high schools that included improved bleachers, press boxes, new restrooms and a rubberized all-weather track that meets California Interscholastic Federation requirements.
Because the schools both had decomposed granite tracks, neither could host CIF-sanctioned track meets.
Nipomo’s stadium also received new sod and subsoil, an improved drainage system, a press box, a new ticketing booth and concrete sidewalks around all sides of the stadium.
It also had a new scoreboard installed with the help of 2010 NHS graduate Jeff McNeil, who had a banner year with the New York Mets in 2019 and donated funds toward the purchase.