Five students from Santa Maria elementary schools were honored as winners of the 11th annual Water Awareness Poster Contest, receiving trophies and a proclamation from the City Council.
The contest saw over 200 third-grade students from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District submit colorful, hand-drawn poster designs aimed at symbolizing water awareness and the importance of conserving water in the community. On May 3, City Council members acknowledged the students and Water Awareness Month, allowing all five winners a chance to speak and be recognized.
"My colorful poster is about only taking five minutes in the shower, not wasting water when washing dishes and brushing our teeth, turning off the water until you’re ready to rinse," said Anahi De La Cruz, Alvin Elementary School student and first-place winner. "Water is important to all of us because we need it for everyday consumption, to stay healthy and clean.”
The contest is organized by Myra Ritchie, a water conservation specialist who has been with Santa Maria's Utilities Department for more than 20 years. Before submissions are made, Ritchie spends time educating the students about how to conserve water at home.
"Most of all, I want to thank the teachers, especially, the principals, the students and the parents. I want to thank each and every one of you, because without you we wouldn’t be having this contest," Ritchie told the council on May 3.
Ritchie's efforts and the student's posters focus largely on steps taken at home to reduce water usage. Such steps have grown ever-more important as all 58 counties in California continue to experience record-breaking droughts.
“I recently am trying to become more aware of water and things of that nature," City Councilman Mike Cordero said. "I think we can all do a little bit more. If we all saved a cup worth, imagine what that would be.”
To view the winning posters, or learn more about the city's water conservation efforts, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/conserve.