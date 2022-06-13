Nipomo High School honored more than 200 seniors in a ceremony Friday that highlighted the achievements of the class that has the highest college acceptance rate and most athletic achievements in the school's 20-year history.
The class broke several athletics records, which included four league championships and three CIF championships. The class also broke a school record when 57% of the class completed admittance requirements for UC and CSU system schools.
Friends and family members of the 207 members of Nipomo's Class of 2022 packed the football field bleachers for the ceremony that featured speeches by the school's eight valedictorians, kicked off by Louis DiModica.
"First, let's thank us. We're awesome seniors. We’re the most decorated class in Nipomo High School athletic history and we have eight valedictorians. That makes us eight times as smart, right?" DiModica joked. "As a senior, graduation is really fun. We’ve spent all week celebrating with picnics, pool days and breakfasts. And this weekend, we will continue to celebrate with age-appropriate parties and absolutely zero activities that would be considered inappropriate or illegal."
Because DiModica was chosen from the student body at large, the other seven valedictorians made a joint speech without him.
"Over the years, we have gathered valuable memories that together build the puzzle of the Class of ‘22. Every one of us has an important piece to add, each unique with our own experiences," said Julia Pedri, stepping aside from the microphone.
"Today, we are adding the final piece to the puzzle: graduation," followed Kacie Slover, who received a basketball scholarship to Cal Poly Humboldt."Let's find gratitude in our shared memories, our hardship and successes, our lessons and in those that have helped us along the way, as we look back at our now-completed puzzle."
Among the valedictorians was Paloma Leal Perez, who will be attending UC Berkeley to study biology and business. Perez is one of several Nipomo graduates who participated in the school's Advancement Via Individual Determination program.
AVID helps high school students become first-generation college students via academic support and college exploration. Students must meet eligibility requirements, including GPA and test score requirements, and are given access to additional tutoring, mentorship opportunities and tools. They are also given the chance to visit a variety of colleges throughout their time with AVID.
"AVID is an amazing program. We have formed a family over the years. I'm sad to leave, but our futures are very bright because of this program," Perez said. "I also want to say thank you to my mom. You never doubted me and always believed in me. I thought you were crazy when you said I'd be valedictorian, but here I am."
Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Christine Ready was chosen from among the faculty by the Class of 2022 to deliver remarks. Over half of the graduates completed one of the Career Technical Education pathways offered at Nipomo, with a large number of them coming from the agricultural pathways. Students at Nipomo are able to focus on emphasis areas like animal science and agricultural mechanics.
"In honor of my seniors, I waited until last night to write my speech, didn’t bother to proofread it, and I am just going to pray that I get a passing grade," joked Ready, who addressed 30 students by name with words of wisdom from financial advise to tips on living with roommates.
"Although we have taught you what we can during your four years, the Titan family is always here for you even once you leave this campus for the last time," she said. "So my last piece of advice is the same that I give every Friday: Make good choices and do the right thing."