A 1969 Aristocrat Land Commander sat parked on the Pioneer Valley High School campus Wednesday afternoon, drawing a line of more than 100 eager students who waited to enter the vintage camper trailer.
Once water damaged and in a state of general disrepair, the 18-foot trailer was stripped of its dilapidated creature comforts (it boasted bunk beds, a kitchen and dining area, as well as a bathroom three years ago) and renovated to house something other than a family.
Dubbed "The Artist Exchange" by the Ian M. Hassett Foundation, the trailer travels to Santa Maria schools at least once a year to give away new and gently used art supplies to local students.
"Our son Ian was an artist and musician," said Stefanie Hassett, Hassett Foundation finance director. A musician, visual artist and Righetti High School graduate, Ian Hassett, the youngest in a family of five children, died in June 2012 after a 16-month battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The family established The Artist Exchange in 2015 after his death to support other artists within the greater Santa Maria community.
"The community did fundraising for him for a wish before he died," Hassett said. "It was his wish that we help other artists with that money. That was the springboard for all of this."
Senior Angelina Salas wandered out of The Artist Exchange with a large canvas and bag full of acrylic and oil paints, and a book of figure and portrait drawing examples. Informed of the Hassett Foundation's visit by her art teacher, Salas said she's eager to finally experiment with oil painting — a medium she's wanted to try but hasn't been able to afford.
"It's really good to see that there are people out there that help others create art," she said. "I've been scared to even buy some of the materials because of the price."
Depending on the school size, anywhere from 60 to 200 students receive free art supplies during a visit by The Artist Exchange. Students are able to enter the trailer, browse the selection of supplies for as long as they need, and select five items they need for their work. The foundation also raffles off a larger item to event attendees.
"Art supplies are very expensive," Stefanie Hassett explained. "A lot of these kids aren't always able to afford the materials we're able to hold for them."
Amateur portraitist and landscape artist Angelica Pina carried a handful of paintbrushes, paint and sketch pads out of the trailer. It was her second time receiving supplies from The Artist Exchange. She she couldn't believe the giveaway until she saw it for the first time, Pina said.
"I don't really buy a lot of supplies," she said, pointing to the cost. "It's important to support young artists because a lot of people don't see it as a career and more of a hobby."