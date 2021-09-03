A Nipomo youth was on a team of Texas Tech University students that captured the school’s 10th national championship in the Meat Science Academic Quiz Bowl at the 74th Reciprocal Meat Conference held Aug. 14 to 18 in Reno.
Lauren Ritchie, an animal science pre-veterinary major, was one of 13 team members from the university’s College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, a Texas Tech spokesman said.
To take the championship, the team beat Texas A&M University in a sudden death match in the finals of the quiz bowl sponsored by the American Meat Science Association and JBS USA Food Co.
Texas Tech has won the championship five times in the last nine years, the spokesman said.
This year, 88 undergraduates on 22 teams competed in the quiz bowl where students answer 40 questions from more than 25 topics, including meat industry history, muscle structure and function, meat microbiology, palatability factors, equipment functions, food safety, product labeling, regulatory standards and exotic animals.
The conference brings together students and meat scientists from academia, industry and government, the spokesman said.