As the children of Indigenous Mexican migrants navigate high school and college, the Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project helps promote their academic interests through workshops, tutoring and peer support.
The nonprofit, which has offices in Oxnard and Santa Maria, was started in 2001 to help Indigenous groups like Mixtecs and Zapotecs through community advocacy and organizing.
One way the organization specifically helps Indigenous Mexican students pay for housing expenses, school supplies and tuition is through its Tequio Scholarship program. Last year, the nonprofit organization was able to aid nearly 50 students from Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
MICOP just finished accepting applications for its next batch of scholarship recipients and will announce the winners at its annual Night in Oaxaca on Aug. 4, both virtually and in person at the Olivas Adobe in Ventura.
'Helping our youth to make their path easier'
Language barriers can hinder access to health care and educational services, as the majority of Santa Barbara County's 25,000 Indigenous migrants only speak dialects such as Mixteco, with limited Spanish experience.
Started in 2010, Tequio Youth helps increase student access to tutoring and other resources, provides informational workshops and helps them navigate the college application process. The majority of the program’s members have parents who have never attended college, and typically only speak Mixteco or Zapoteco.
Despite having no official language, data shows that students who learn English as a second language in the United States have lower graduation rates and higher rates of chronic absenteeism without support and resources.
A May 2021 report by the Santa Maria-Bonita School District found that its more than 3,000 students who spoke English at home were outscoring the 11,000 Spanish speakers and 1,700 who speak Mixteco.
“I was the first person who graduated from a community college and obtained my B.A. I remember that it is a struggle when you don’t have someone to guide and support you,” said Rebeca Mendoza, Tequio Youth organizer. “All these experiences that I went through, it’s motivating me to keep helping our youth to make their path easier and to let them know that they are not alone.”
Mendoza and the students meet through Zoom on Wednesdays for workshops, lessons or just to chat and support each other.
“I have been involved with Tequio for almost two years now, and they have helped me become open-minded. This group also has helped me become proud of being an Indigenous teen as they promote Indigenous pride,” said Ana Aguilar, a Tequio Youth member who recently graduated from Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard. “Now, I volunteer to give introductions during the meetings because Tequio has taught me to try something new, so you can overcome your fears.”
Besides that, the Tequio Youth host frequent events, including one two weeks ago in which 40 students traveled to UCLA for a campus tour and to meet Indigenous Mexican college students from Grupo Estudiantil Oaxaqueño.
“We had the opportunity to bring Indigenous presenters, where these presenters took part in our program and empowered the youth with the historical context of our communities, Indigenous identity and pride, language and teaching us about social movements within the Indigenous community,” Mendoza said.
'Collective work of the pueblo'
By working together, the students are able to overcome many of the barriers that first-generation students face. According to the Pew Research Center, roughly 70% of adults ages 22 to 59 with at least one parent who has received a bachelor’s degree have gone on to complete their own degree. That number is 26% for those who do not have college-educated parents.
“I received so much help from the [other] Tequio Youth members, especially when I was applying to college applications,” Aguilar said.
Thanks to her hard work and help from her peers, Aguilar will be going to UCSB this fall to study sociology, as she plans to become an elementary school teacher.
“I have always dreamed of working with children and helping them because when I was little I did not receive as much help,” Aguilar said. “I have seen how many parents struggle to communicate with their children's school due to the language barrier. So, I have made it my goal to come back in the future to help my community.”
Besides working on academics, the students help MICOP and their community by advocating and organizing, as well as providing services like translation and child care. The word tequio is a cultural concept from among many Indigenous Mexican communities, and is similar to the idea of a barn raising.
“It can be defined as the voluntary collective work of the pueblo, through community organization, seeking to solve problems for the common good,” Mendoza said. “The youth inform, raise awareness, influence and motivate the Indigenous community — in terms of education and employment — to achieve their goals.”
Since 2012, MICOP has offered the Tequio Scholarship, awarding up to $1,500 to help ensure that members of the community are able to attend college.
“Many of these students who were awarded the Tequio Scholarship are first-generation students, low-income students and have parents who work in the agricultural field, parents who only speak Mixteco or Zapoteco,” Mendoza said. “With this financial support, many are able to pay their school tuition or expenses without worrying about getting loans and keep continuing with their education.”
The scholarship is awarded to students regardless of citizenship or DACA status. Many scholarship opportunities have citizenship requirements, such as Pell Grants or the Hancock Promise. To qualify, high school seniors or current college students must be of a Indigenous Mexican background and be from Ventura or Santa Barbara County.
Students like Aguilar will learn if they have received a scholarship on Aug. 4. Regardless, she and her fellow Tequio Youth members are excited to continue expanding their educational and employment opportunities.
“My parents … always supported me through everything, even if they would come home exhausted after work and covered in dirt,” Aguilar said. “I know the struggle we had to get where we are now and how much my parents had to give up, and this motivates me to work really hard and get a good career to make my parents proud.”