Robotics teams from Orcutt and Lompoc area high schools are scheduled to demonstrate their competition robots Monday at Softec’s 11th annual Student Robotics Expo in San Luis Obispo.
The event, which is open to the public at no charge, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Alex Madonna Expo Center at 100 Madonna Road and will include drones, electric vehicles and virtual reality.
Northern Santa Barbara County teams scheduled to show off their robots include the Orcutt Academy Spartatroniks and teams from St. Joseph High School and Lompoc’s Cabrillo High School.
They’ll be joined by the Nipomo New Tech High School Disco Bots, Nipomo High School Titan Robotics and Arroyo Grande High School Eagle Robotics teams.
Other teams scheduled to participate include San Luis Obispo High School SLOBotics, Atascadero High School Greyhound Revolutionary Robotics and Mission College Preparatory High School’s team.
Victoria Hanna, president of Softec, said the high school teams’ robots are from FIRST VEX EDR competition, but teams from middle and elementary schools using robots from VEX IQ and FIRST Lego League also will participate in the event.
Hanna said attendees can “enjoy interactive stations for hands-on experience with drones, robots, virtual reality and other special activities.
“We also [will] have a special visit from SLO County Sheriff Bomb Squad; they will be demonstrating the capabilities of their bomb-handling robot,” she continued. “Race your drone through the course and compete for the best time.”
Visitors also can meet local organizations that continue to support robotics and technology in education, including the Society of Women Engineers, Cal Poly Robotics club, SLO Makerspace and Cuesta College.
“Electric vehicles will be on display in the top parking lot,” Hanna said. “If you have an EV, bring it and you will be able to park in this lot as well.”
Kid- and family-friendly food from Ta-Dahh Specialty Foods will be on sale, starting at 5 p.m., at the main entrance to the Expo Center.
Hanna said $13,000 in scholarship grants will be distributed to robotics teams.
Sponsors for the Robotics Expo include the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Mike Sullivan family, Open-Line, Trust Automation and title sponsor SESLOC Federal Credit Union.
In addition to the Santa Maria Valley chamber, ongoing Softec partners include Santa Maria Public Airport District, Mindbody of San Luis Obispo and Systems and Marketing Solutions of Grover Beach.
For more information, visit http://softec.org.