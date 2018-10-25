Fourth-grade students from Rice Elementary in Santa Maria have, since last week, traded their books and desks for goggles and pool flotation devices as part of an effort to familiarize the group of 120 students with aquatic safety.
"Swimming is tough," explained Iliana Pruneda, physical education teacher for Rice's fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students, "which is why we're doing this. It's very much a lifesaving skill."
Pruneda said she reached out to the Santa Maria Valley YMCA to arrange subsidized swim lessons for the school's fourth-grade classes after learning that many of her students didn't know how to swim, or rarely got the opportunity to practice in a safe environment. Aquatic Director Eleanor Byars said financial donations collected during the YMCA's annual fund drive help the group provide the services to local schools at a reduced cost.
"A lot of the kids have never been in a swimming pool, while some of them have a grasp of the basics and can swim," Byars said. "This is a good age [to learn] because, as you get older, you may also start to develop more of a fear when you realize you can't swim."
Between 2005 and 2014, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 3,536 fatal unintentional drownings annually in the United States — an average of roughly 10 deaths per day. Minorities, namely Hispanic and African-American children, are even more susceptible to unintentional drowning; African-American children between the ages of 5 and 19 drown at a rate 5.5 times higher than white children.
Byars and her swim instructors tested the students for swim proficiency on the first day, placing them into three groups based on their skill level. "A lot of them were scared to death," she recalled of the first day. "Even though we tell them the shallow end is 3.5 feet and that they can all touch it, they were still so scared just to stand in the shallow."
Over the four-day program, students unfamiliar with aquatic safety principles were taught how to float, tread water and swim, while those more adept learned proper freestyle and backstroke techniques. Fourth-grade teacher Edder Belmonte said he has seen his students increase their confidence since the beginning.
"Some of the students, on Tuesday, didn't even want to get their faces wet," he said. "It was panic for a lot of them. We were on the side of the pool holding their hands."
Calling the lessons well-received by students and parents, Pruneda said she hopes to keep the school involved in the future.