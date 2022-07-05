A partnership between Cal Poly, Hancock College and other local partners is helping middle school students accelerate their mathematics skills through hands-on workshops.
The five week Summer Algebra Institute is held at Hancock College's Santa Maria Campus and is put on in conjunction with the California Student Opportunity and Access Program, or Cal-SOAP, with funding provided by Cal Poly. More than 70 middle school students attended the camp, which included tutoring, STEAM activities and field trips to the Cal Poly Campus.
"Certainly they're taking a math class and one of our goals is to see if we can get them to the next level," said Diana Perez, Cal-SOAP Central Coast Consortium director. "This is the first year we've done the program this long, and I'm so impressed at how motivated some of these kids are."
The curriculum for the program is designed to help students advance their math skill and earn high school credits, while also showing hands-on applications of mathematics. For instance, one project saw students building structures out of marshmallows while learning how engineers apply math to determine load-bearing.
"Some of them have blown through all the levels we have in our curriculum. I'm going to have to start with new and exciting things in order to keep challenging them," said teacher Mindy Shattuck. "We're trying to do more hands-on explorations with scientific phenomenon. We are going to do a pendulum experiment later, like you'd see in a high school or college physics class."
The students are required to get three hours of traditional classroom instruction, but with the help from tutors — mostly Hancock engineering and education students — the lessons come with more one-on-one time.
"I'm learning a lot about trigonometry," said seventh grader Natalie Arguijo. "In my regular math class it was only one teacher, and it would take a while before someone could help me, but now it's way easier."
As a part of Cal-SOAP's goal of increasing college attendance accessibility, the students have taken time to learn about things like financial aid and A to G requirements, among other topics. Now in the fourth week of the program, the students have had the chance to take two of three trips to the Cal Poly campus, speaking to professors from programs that interest the students, like biomedical and architecture.
Arguijo, who wants to be a veterinarian, took an interest in the school's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
"Going to Cal Poly was really cool. Last field trip we did these workshops, where we got to meet actual professors," she said.
As part of the program, local vendors have provided the students with meals like Chick-Fil-A and In-N-Out and school supplies like backpacks.