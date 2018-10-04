Former Orcutt Union School District counselor Laurel Ciervo has entered the race to replace three longtime members of the district's board of education after they step down this December.
A Lompoc native and Cabrillo High School graduate, Ciervo holds master's degrees in educational leadership and educational counseling. Currently the director of curriculum and student services for Santa Maria-based Olive Grove Charter School, Ciervo said her background as a district parent and educator with more than 20 years of experience makes her a strong candidate when voters head to the polls.
"I've always been very passionate about education," she said. "As a school counselor, you sit and listen to kids and the issues they're struggling with ... but you also get to see those successes. When education goes right for kids ... it can be powerful, [but] when it goes wrong, it can be [detrimental]."
A self-described team player with knowledge of the district (she was an early employee of Orcutt Academy High School), Ciervo said a good board member must "listen to others, hear conversations and come to a consensus together." The district plays a large role in the Orcutt community outside of the classroom, she said. Students may be reliant on the district for meals, after-school care and recreational activities.
"Our schools are a really valuable place for our students. I think having somebody who has not as much of a learning curve understands the district and talks to teachers ... is a huge plus for our community."
While financial stability is a focus of her platform, Ciervo said the district must make concerted efforts to ensure emotional safety and well-being, as well as physical safety, for all students. Noticing an increase in the number of students seeking counseling over daily anxieties, Ciervo commended the district for increasing the number of counselors available at school sites but said they must do more to guarantee emotional health.
She would also like to see the district emphasize career technical education (CTE) for students going forward.
"Our surrounding districts are establishing some really great CTE programs. Those can start at lower levels by making sure students are college and career ready when they graduate, and that they know what their plan is [for the future]."
While Ciervo understands the growing student population of the region may prompt discussion about growing the district, she cautioned that growing too large may dilute what makes the district unique.
"When you get to be too big, you lose what is great about being small," she said. "What's great about being small is the ability to really know your students and really make sure they feel connected to the school."