Candidates running to represent voters on the Santa Maria-Bonita School District board of education met Friday night at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley to talk about issues facing the district, from student and parent engagement to educational services.
All four candidates vying for the two districtwide seats on the school board — incumbents Vedamarie Alvarez-Flores and Ricky Lara, and challengers Abraham Melendrez and Gary Michaels — participated in the forum, giving them an opportunity to speak to more than two dozen audience members and supporters in attendance.
Organized by the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters and co-sponsored by the Santa Maria Times, the forums provide district voters an opportunity to learn about each candidate before heading to the polls on Nov. 6. The forum was also co-sponsored the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Fund for Santa Barbara and the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley.
Appointed in 2016 to a vacancy left by former board member Fidenzio "Bruno" Brunello, Alvarez-Flores told the audience that Measure T oversight, ensuring educational equity, and collaborative and informed governance are her priorities should voters elect to send her back for her first full term. Lara, who brings more than 30 years of experience in agriculture to the board, said student success will come through prudent fiscal oversight and student enrichment activities.
Melendrez, a community organizer for the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, said his focus will be on strengthening services provided to the "trinity of education:" students, parents and teachers. An e-rate consultant with a background in broadcast media, Michaels said his emphasis will be on increasing student and parent literacy, pushing for early intervention services and increasing family engagement.
Improving parent engagement will only happen if the board prioritizes it as a goal and commits to helping cultivate parent empowerment, Melendrez said. He believes the board should work to be more accessible to members of the community, teachers and parents outside of their monthly board meeting and site visits.
"I'm someone who meets with the community outside of work hours," he said. "If elected, that's something I'd like to keep doing."
Michaels said the district can increase both parent and community engagement by promoting student excellence and increasing opportunities for academic involvement. While he considers the region's high rate of student poverty an added challenge, Michaels said the district needs "to fight for resources to address that problem."
"We're in a good economy here," he said. "How can we possibly tolerate [the high level of student poverty] as a group of people living in this community. We've got to make some big changes in 2019."
Alvarez-Flores said the district can increase parent engagement by "being in locations where parents are" — from churches to school sites and individual neighborhoods. She said that when parents know who is educating their child, they tend to feel more comfortable pursuing additional opportunities for engagement.
"There's a huge wave toward [increasing] parent participation in our schools," she said, noting the district's Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) stakeholder engagement process — which draws parents and community members to advise the district on student and community needs. "We want to see what [parents] and children are saying is going on in the schools."
Lara said working parents often have difficulty attending school meetings and being present in their child's education due to often demanding work schedules. "They're working long hours," he said of farmworkers, who often have 12-hour shifts. "It takes time for them to get out of work and come to meetings. This is something we have to keep working on to improve."