Senior Marc Cabeliza has made Pioneer Valley High School history as the first student to be selected as 2021-22 California FFA Association president.
Cabeliza was selected for the role last weekend in Sacramento in the final step of an extensive two-month interview process, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
While the journey leading up to his selection was "nerve-wracking," the senior Panther said he found comfort in his fellow candidates and his support system back home.
“I want to thank all the people that helped me achieve this accomplishment. My family, ag teachers, coaches, PV teachers and mentors. They have all played a part in molding me into the person I am today," Cabeliza said.
According to Klein, Cabeliza will defer his acceptance to Cal Poly to dedicate the next year toward his president responsibilities in the city of Galt, where he will work with his fellow elected officers.
Their work as state FFA ambassadors will include agriculture outreach, developing and implementing curriculum through high school chapter visits, and coordinating regional and state FFA conferences, Klein said.
The agriculture faculty at Pioneer Valley shared in Cabeliza's excitement, praising him for his hard work and commitment to FFA over the past four years.
"We are all so proud of him as ag teachers. He is a product of what FFA and agriculture education can do for a student who invests in the programs we have here in the [district]," a group of faculty said in a written statement.