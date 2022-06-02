Students at Righetti High School spent more than five hours Thursday creating chalk art in groups of four, with more than 20 art pieces covering the campus quad during the 18th annual Chalk Festival and Art Show.
The event provides an opportunity to celebrate student art and the arrival of summer, as the school year concludes next week.
"Only our seniors really got to experience this before, because of COVID," said Elesa Carlson, art and drama teacher. "It's the week before finals and it's really nice to give these kids a break from the classroom. It's beautiful to see all these happy, well-fed, sunburnt children out here today."
Students began working on their pieces at 7 a.m., with most putting the finishing touches on around noon. Carlson and her fellow teachers provided the teams with pizza and water. Some members of the school band practiced outside next to the artists.
"It's been really relaxing. I'd say it's hard to blend but, overall, not too bad," said senior Monae Ceja who worked on her chalk art with her younger sister Jessica. "I'm really excited for people to see it."
The students crafted their 6-by-6 pieces using a grid technique, sectioning off the larger piece and focusing on smaller squares.
The final product was not the students' first attempt at the piece. About a month prior, student groups — which are not limited to art students — applied to participate in the festival. They had to demonstrate they can hand-draw their proposed image before receiving approval.
"We were kind of two lone wolves, but we both knew we wanted to do it so we paired together," said senior Calista Freeland who worked with sophomore Natalia Herrera. "Our piece started from a drawing, and when I showed it to her she was so excited. It took a lot of work, but we got it done. We're just so happy with it."
Besides the chalk art, student projects from throughout the year were displayed in the gym. During the day Thursday, teachers took their classes to tour the exhibit. The public also got a chance to view the artwork from 5 to 7 p.m. later that night.
"It's really cool for the students to look back at the year and review all the pieces they did," Carlson said. "We have them curate their own work. They really learn the whole process of showcasing their art."
The work on display included drawings, paintings and photographs, as well as student films from the Righetti Film Festival.
"It's been so rejuvenating watching all these kids being social and having fun, while also bringing some wonderful art to the community," Carlson said. "I'm just so proud of them and it's been great seeing everyone walk through smiling, whether it's the art in the gymnasium or the chalk on the quad."