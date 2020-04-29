You are the owner of this article.
Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA to begin extending child care services to essential workers

Beginning May 4, Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA will begin providing child care services to all children of essential workers. The program will be based out of Oak Valley Elementary in Buellton.

According to YMCA Regional Executive Director Tommy Speidel, strict policies are being implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff. 

“We are adhering to the CDC guidelines including strict social distancing. We screen students at the start of the day, have strict policies to prevent commingling of staff and students, and we have students wash their hands and use personal hand sanitizer bottles frequently,” Speidel explained.

Strict procedures will be followed for child drop-off, pickup and onsite interactions between people. Child care workers at the site who been trained by medical personnel will be screening children and adults for symptoms of COVID-19. 

The program will run Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and includes daily meals, activities and games. Academic resources also will be available for students during the school closure period.

“We want to thank our essential workers for all that they are doing to keep our services going and for keeping us safe during these challenging times," Speidel said. 

For more information or to register email stephanie.saucedo@ciymca.org or visit www.ciymca.org/childcare-essential-services

American schools may look radically different as they reopen

Staggered school start times. Class sizes cut in half. Social distancing in the hallways and cafeteria. These are a few of the possible scenarios for California schools that Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out as part of a roadmap for reopening the state amid the coronavirus.

+11
California governor provides complex outline for reopening

Newsom said he won't loosen the state's mandatory, stay-at-home order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, “flatten and start to decline." And he says the state will need more testing, treatments and the ability for businesses, schools and childcare facilities to continue the physical distancing that has come to dominate public life.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

Lompoc students awarded scholarships from Democratic Club, March For Our Lives committee
Lompoc students awarded scholarships from Democratic Club, March For Our Lives committee

Each of the organizations awarded a total of two scholarships, valued at $500 each. Denise Robles, from Lompoc High School, was named as the recipient of a scholarship from both groups, while Cabrillo High School student Morgan McIntyre claimed the other scholarship from the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club, and fellow Cabrillo student Daniela Jacobson was the recipient of the other award from the March For Our Lives committee.

