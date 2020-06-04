'Stronger, braver': Lompoc High graduates focus on positives after tumultuous year

“I feel like it’s pretty nice of them to do this for us,” graduate Marcus Miller said, after making his brief stop on the stage. “I appreciate their effort.”

Fellow graduate Emily Signorelli, who is planning to go to boot camp this fall after enlisting in the Navy, said she enjoyed the experience.

“I think it went really well,” she said. “I felt like I was actually on stage graduating.”

Principal Paul Bommersbach credited the school’s staff with getting everything set up and ensuring it ran smoothly.

“The people made it what it is,” he said. “It was a team effort. People were here the last three nights late and in the early mornings to make it special for the kids. They should be commended for doing this for them.

“Believe me, I’m ready to go back to the usual,” he added, “but they’re making this special.”

Amy Bommersbach, Paul’s daughter, was among the graduating seniors who delivered an online speech for the occasion.