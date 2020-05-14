Steve Campbell chosen as new principal of Santa Maria High School

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Campbell will serve as the new principal of Santa Maria High School after years spent working as both assistant principal and interim principal for the Saints.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board decided between 15 applicants from across the state before electing Campbell, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.

The decision was announced by Superintendent Antonio Garcia at Tuesday's board meeting.

“I am happy to have Steve Campbell serve as the new principal of Santa Maria High School,’’ Garcia said. “The selection process clearly revealed and affirmed his fit and preparedness to take the helm. I am confident that he will lead the school to the next level in its trajectory to success.”

Campbell previously served as assistant principal at Santa Maria High from 2013 to 2019, and in April 2019 stepped into the role of interim principal after the retirement of then-principal Joe Domingues.

Prior to his work as an educator in Santa Maria, Campbell served as a physics teacher in Colorado, as dean of Students at Morro Bay High School and as director of Special Projects for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.