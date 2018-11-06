Three front-runners in the race for open seats on the Orcutt Union School District board of education have emerged Tuesday night as the first vote-by-mail ballots sent to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office were tallied.
Small-business owner Mark Steller, business manager Melanie Waffle and Shaun Henderson, a banking officer, lead the group of five candidates at 8:01 p.m., with engineer Eric Melsheimer and counselor Laurel Ciervo trailing in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Steller took first in early returns, with 3,258 votes — 23.73 percent — while Waffle and Henderson came in second and third. Waffle has 3,189 votes, or 23.23 percent, and Henderson has 2,619 votes, or 19.08 percent.
In fourth, Melsheimer garnered 2,369 early votes — 17.25 percent — and Ciervo took 2,219 votes, or 16.16 percent.
Six elementary, two junior high and one K-12 charter program make up the 5,200-student Orcutt Union School District. Elected board members not only ensure financial oversight and public accountability, they also establish district and educational policy, and provide community leadership. Orcutt's unique status as an unincorporated community make the district the lone local government in the area.
The five Orcutt residents chose to mount campaigns for the at-large board seats after three longtime incumbents — Bob Hatch, Jim Peterson and Rob Buchanan — opted against running for re-election. The three top vote-getters will join incumbents Lisa Morinini and Liz Phillips on the board in December.