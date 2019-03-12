Despite a slump in enrollment and a rapidly changing educational landscape, Orcutt Union School District Superintendent Deborah Blow said Wednesday that she is "confident and proud" in the state of the district.
Speaking as part of her annual State of the District breakfast, held at the Lakeview Junior High School gymnasium, Blow outlined the district's accomplishments and potential challenges to more than 50 parents, staff and community members.
The meeting allows district stakeholders an opportunity to provide input and feedback that will be integrated into the district's annual Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and strategic plan.
"I think it's a powerful [event]," she said after her speech, "because it brings [everyone] together and allows us to celebrate what we're doing well but, also, [gives us the opportunity to] take a deep look at areas where we can do better."
Blow said Orcutt Union is committed to providing a high-quality education, a hallmark of its instructional plan — one that promotes both student achievement and support programs — to more than 5,000 students at nine elementary, junior high and high school campuses. The emphasis on instruction goes hand in hand with the district's efforts to tailor its curriculum to provide students with the background necessary to succeed in a changing, 21st-century work environment.
To do that, teachers and district administrators have had to rethink the design and nature of traditional classroom learning environments. In addition to purchasing flexible furniture for all district elementary classrooms using funds from Measure G -- the $60 million modernization and improvement bond passed in 2016 -- Blow said district teachers have developed partnerships with local businesses and school-site initiatives (campus gardens, makerspaces, robotics teams) that get students out of the classroom and into real-world working environments.
"There can be all sorts of different types of learning environments, and it isn't always within the hours of the school day," she added.
Continuing its emphasis on whole-child education, the district has increased its arts funding to provide each elementary student with 30 minutes of visual arts instruction per week. Credentialed music and physical education instructors have also been trained to provide dance lessons, which have been integrated into PE and music lessons. Choir and band courses have been expanded to the junior high level, creating a seamless progression from sixth to 12th grade.
In addition to curriculum and instructional improvements, Blow said the district continues to invest in facility improvements and new instructional materials. Work crews installed a security fence at Alice Shaw Elementary this year and plan to roll out similar fences at the district's remaining sites.
But even with proper planning and financial stewardship, Orcutt (like other district across the state) face challenges from external forces.
"We're in times that continue to change rapidly," she said, noting that despite state assurances to fully fund the Local Control Funding Formula, California lags behind other states in per-pupil spending. The situation in the district is further complicated by a decline in enrollment and rise in cost (fueled primarily by climbing retirement contributions, salary schedule advancement and an increase in the cost of benefits).
"We have to do more with less," she said.
Joe Dana, director of the district's charter programs, said despite its challenges, he is "feeling great" about the state of the district.
"We're doing as good a job now as ever," he said. "It was great to reflect on our success but have a discussion about our next steps."