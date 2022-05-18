Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido delivered her address Wednesday on the local state of education, acknowledging challenges around housing and mental health while remaining optimistic for the future.
Salcido, who grew up in Santa Maria, delivered her remarks during a breakfast event hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Radisson Hotel. Nearly 150 local business leaders, teachers, students and community members, including City Council members Mike Cordero and Gloria Soto, were on hand to hear Salcido's presentation.
"One thing I love about the Central Coast is the people. It's the kind of place where people get things done," she said. "This is especially true in education, where communities are always rallying together to support each other and make positive change."
Salcido and her staff at the Santa Barbara County Education Office help facilitate operations for 20 local school districts, providing personnel training programs, designing business systems and offering student services — programs and services that often can be delivered more efficiently at the county level.
Salcido's presentation began with an overview of the student population in the county, which has more than 70,000 students ranging from the roughly 17,000-student Santa Maria-Bonita District to the roughly 30-student Vista Del Mar Union School District in Las Cruces.
One of the key challenges Salcido highlighted was that nearly 9% of students in the county are experiencing homelessness, the highest percentage in California.
“Santa Barbara County is the first for the highest percentage of students experiencing homelessness," she said. "It’s important to note that this statistic includes students who live in a multifamily situation, which makes up about 90% of that percentage."
Salcido also pointed out that when compared to the rest of the state, the county has a high percentage of students with English as a second language and who are on free and reduced meal programs.
“When we look at these percentages, what it does not reflect is the ability and capability of every one of our students," she said. "It shows a need to eliminate barriers for all of our students. When we see these numbers, it’s important we ask, How do we eliminate barriers? How do we ensure equity and equality for our students? And how do we ensure that all students have the opportunity to succeed and reach their aspirations?”
According to Salcido, despite economic and learning hardships, Santa Barbara County remains one of the most successful when it comes to education. She highlighted increasing test scores from 2017 to 2019, the last year the data was available due to COVID, as well as graduation rates.
“Our graduation rate tops the state; we are at an over 90% graduation rate," Salcido said. "As far as the college enrollment rate, it is at 67%, higher than the statewide average of 64%. We are thrilled; that is great data that shows our students focus on higher education.”
Looking toward the future, Salcido underscored the importance of mental health and wellness among students and staff, especially on the heels of the pandemic. Recent efforts by the SBCEO to increase student access to mental health services include a $4 million grant from the state Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission.
Referring to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released in March, she said, "This is very recent data, and it shows that 44% of youth are experiencing persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in the past 12 months, so not only do they have the academic performance to focus on but all the other factors that we’ve pointed out. We want to sincerely focus on the mental wellness of our students, staff and families within our community."
With the most recent budget revision by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the SBCEO is expecting increased allocations for schools, which would allow the office to explore and expand programs, like universal free lunch or increased broadband access.
“What’s coming ahead, we think, is increased allocations for our schools, on both the cost-of-living adjustment and local control funding formula for schools," Salcido said. "So we expect that we can provide more support in eliminating some of these barriers we highlighted early, so extending learning opportunities through summer programs, after-school and transitional periods for K-6, and more.”
Another continuing challenge for the county has been staffing. Districts like Santa Barbara Unified School District have seen substitute pools decrease by nearly 60%. Lompoc Unified School District recently turned to recruiting internationally for positions.
But with the help of grant funding, Salcido said the county has begun to tackle the issue, including helping classified staff members — like clerical workers, business managers and custodians — get teaching credentials.
“Staffing shortages is a big area of focus and need," Salcido said. "We are really proud that through grants written and received, over 300 educators have received some funding to get their credentials, both in special education, and some of our classified staff will get their teaching credentials as well.”
Salcido ended her presentation by highlighting some of the important partnerships between the SBCEO and the community. According to Salcido, in the last two years, local businesses have donated nearly 1,300 computers to students in need, largely in the Cuyama, Santa Maria and Lompoc areas.
The relationship between business and education isn't just a logistical one, she said, as many of the questions she hears from students are about career education and development.
"We know what they want is career exploration and learning, and preparation," she said. "How does this apply to me, how is this relevant? And so job readiness, internships, apprenticeships, career pathways are very important as a focus feature for us."