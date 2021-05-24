Local education and chamber officials joined forces for a State of Education event last week to discuss how the pandemic altered the entire educational landscape, what lies ahead for schools and ways local businesses can get involved.
The virtual event Wednesday featured reflections from county Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Glenn Morris. The discussion revolved around how teachers, parents and students have adapted since March 2020 and a new partnership between the chamber and education office.
In supporting the community's move to distance learning, Salcido noted, school sites and districts had to provide thousands of computers and hot spots for students, daily breakfasts and lunches, and personal protective equipment for staff in essential roles.
Educational leaders quickly saw existing inequities highlighted during the transition to distance learning, such as the lack of access to connectivity and healthy meals.
"One of the very first major changes in schools was providing meals [for] grab and go. This started Day One of school closures," Salcido said. "We were also ensuring children had a device at home and access to connectivity. Not all regions have access to broadband."
Over the past year, the Office of Education coordinated opportunities for local businesses to donate computers, which were refurbished and given to local families in need through the Computers for Families program.
Besides the need for digital support, Salcido said one of the main lessons of the past year was the importance of supporting students' mental and emotional well-being along with their academic success.
As a result, the county is focused on keeping students engaged and connected to their teachers as they transition, hopefully, back to in-person learning this fall, she said.
"We're really supporting a well-rounded individual, from behavioral and emotional wellness to academics," Salcido said.
Morris also noted the need for stronger partnerships between the business and education communities in Santa Maria going forward, such as the Principal for a Day program as well as internship and technology donation programs, in order to better prepare students for the future.
To jump-start such efforts, the chamber implemented a formal partnership earlier this spring with the county-run Partners in Education to enhance professional development and community connection opportunities for students.
"The last year has forced us to reevaluate everything we do, and that’s a good thing every once in a while," he said. "While these programs were important, they could be more impactful, and could be more beneficial by focusing our efforts and partnering with programs in this space."
Chelsea Duffy, executive director of Partners in Education, said the county is working closely with the Santa Maria Valley to connect students with internship opportunities through local businesses, which involves 80 hours of work and an eight-week job training.
"Our goals are so very much aligned in wanting to find ways for the community to invest early and often in education and specifically in students so we can prepare our future workforce," Duffy said.
Businesses interested in coordinating student internship opportunities can contact the county Office of Education at partners@sbceo.org.
Later this year, the chamber will collaborate with the county for their 40th annual Principal for a Day program to bring local leaders into classrooms and shadow local principals. Due to the pandemic, the event did not occur during the past academic year, Morris said.
In addition, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's new Career Technical Education center, north of the Elks Rodeo Grounds, is preparing to offer additional hands-on learning opportunities for students with agriculture, engineering and restaurant programs.
Looking ahead, school districts also are awaiting finalized educational budget plans from the state as well as updated classroom health and safety guidelines.
According to Salcido, state officials are planning to make greater investments in early learning as well as summer programs, with several districts already set to receive funding for expanded learning opportunities for the summer and upcoming school year.
However, more programs and the possibility of smaller class sizes also translates to a need for more staff, from substitute teachers to bus drivers.
"With more robust opportunities, there’s a need for staff," Salcido said.