STARBASE program launches at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Team Vandenberg and STARBASE leadership on Oct. 14 held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the launch of the STARBASE program at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The Department of Defense STARBASE program, in partnership with community leaders, is a science, technology, engineering and math-based outreach initiative designed to motivate elementary students — primarily fifth graders — to explore STEM as they continue their education.

STARBASE Director Tonya Troup-Spurlock said she is dedicated to guiding students to succeed while "inspiring an insatiable passion for learning and success."

The program will begin offering 25 hours of science, technology, engineering and mathematics educational opportunities to local youth.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

