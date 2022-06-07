St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School earned a six-year accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Western Catholic Educational Association — the highest accreditation level from both organizations.
"We've always known St. Mary's provides a very high-quality education," Principal Michelle Cox said. "It is outstanding that professional educations from outside organizations agree and validated our programs."
The school received the accreditation after a two-month evaluation from both organizations that included multiple reports and assessments, culminating in an in-person evaluation team visiting the school for nearly a week. Six-year accreditation is the longest that both organizations provide.
"For the school, the process begins a year before the team visits," Cox said. "We take a hard look at our programs and curriculum to create assessments, identify initiatives, and develop a roadmap including future goals and objectives."
Throughout the visit, the accredidation team vailidated St. Mary's programs through observations, intensive curriculum reviews and meetings with stakeholders, including parents, faculty and students.
"Everything we do is focused on our students. The faculty and staff are dedicated to provide a strong, values-based education," Cox said. "Earning the highest accreditation level affirms what we already knew. Parents can be confident their children receive a quality education at St. Mary's School."
St. Mary's School opened in 1938 and is the oldest Catholic school in the Santa Maria Valley.