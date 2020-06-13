St. Joseph’s sends forth 96 Knights into the world via drive-in virtual ceremony

St. Joseph High School sent 96 Knights into the world Saturday night with a virtual graduation ceremony presented in a drive-in theater format to members of the Class of 2020 and their families.
The drive-in ceremony was presented in an amphitheater on a private ranch, with the virtual ceremony projected to adhere to social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We want to make it as special as possible for our beloved students while also following the law," Principal Erinn Dougherty said prior to the event.
St. Joseph’s commencement exercises were also streamed online at 8:15 p.m. for family and friends elsewhere to watch.
Graduates and their families arrived in cars, then the graduates left the vehicles and went to socially distanced chairs. From there, they were called up to receive their diplomas.
In the video, rather than walking across the stage to receive diplomas as their names were called, the graduates individually introduced themselves and told of their future plans.
At least 75 members of the graduating class were accepted to four-year colleges and universities, and in total, graduating seniors received more than $6 million in university offers and community scholarships.
In a special presentation, Chancellor Roach became a cadet of the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, an honor bestowed by Air Force Maj. Eduardo Buenviaje, who noted only 1,100 of the 10,000 annual applicants are accepted as cadets.
Katelyn Marie Murray also was presented with the Most Valuable Knight Award.
Roach was also one of the school’s two valedictorians with Sammi Morinini. Dual salutatorians were Henry Adam and Jacob Galloway, who all delivered farewell addresses along with Regina Rigali, the senior class president.
The co-salutatorians noted that their job in that role was to present “the longest list of thank-yous possible,” but all the speakers expressed appreciation to everyone from teachers, administrators, parents and fellow classmates to medical personnel battling the COVID-19 pandemic and, ultimately, to God.
Adam and Galloway also provided a humorous recap of a few experiences for the Class of 2020.
Galloway left the class one bit of advice to “always trust the timing of things that happen because God has a plan for us all, and everything will turn out fine in the end.”
Rigali also took seniors on a trip down memory lane, from hearing rumors of a pool on top of the gym as freshmen to joining upperclassmen as sophomores in assuring freshmen there was a pool on the gym roof.
She noted as juniors they began the transition from being friends to being family to what that family became as seniors.
“We became top dogs, and frankly, we loved every minute of it,” she said.
She also noted the Class of 2020 was a “first of many firsts.”
“We were the first senior class to have uniforms, the first senior class to participate in online school … the first senior class to have a socially distanced graduation and the first senior class to pull off a three-month Senior Ditch Day,” she said.
Morinini talked about the realities vs. the expectations of high school.
“By now we’ve learned high school is anything but a musical, and we can thank Disney for instilling those unrealistic expectations,” she said.
“Upon arriving, the first thing we learned was what it was to be a Knight — to image Christ in heard, mind, body and soul,” she said, adding it was “only this year we learned to be worthy of the knighthood bestowed upon us.”
Bidding a final farewell to classmates, Roach said, “Though we say goodbye, we will always be bonded together by this community.”
