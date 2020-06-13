St. Joseph’s sends forth 96 Knights into the world via drive-in virtual ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. Joseph High School sent 96 Knights into the world Saturday night with a virtual graduation ceremony presented in a drive-in theater format to members of the Class of 2020 and their families.

The drive-in ceremony was presented in an amphitheater on a private ranch, with the virtual ceremony projected to adhere to social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We want to make it as special as possible for our beloved students while also following the law," Principal Erinn Dougherty said prior to the event.

St. Joseph’s commencement exercises were also streamed online at 8:15 p.m. for family and friends elsewhere to watch.

Graduates and their families arrived in cars, then the graduates left the vehicles and went to socially distanced chairs. From there, they were called up to receive their diplomas.

In the video, rather than walking across the stage to receive diplomas as their names were called, the graduates individually introduced themselves and told of their future plans.

At least 75 members of the graduating class were accepted to four-year colleges and universities, and in total, graduating seniors received more than $6 million in university offers and community scholarships.