St. Joseph High School to allow limited students on campus through targeted cohorts

St. Joseph High School in Orcutt has opened up the option of targeted cohorts to its families, allowing a limited number of students in need of extra academic support to continue learning on-campus.

The cohort process, first shared by the California Department of Public Health on Aug. 25, permits both private and public schools to host groups of students with specific learning needs on campus to better support them.

According to the state, individual districts and schools can decide who will be allowed to participate in a cohort or targeted support group. However, students with disabilities, English learners, students at risk of abuse or neglect, students experiencing homelessness, foster youth and those at higher risk of not participating in distance learning should be prioritized.

Cohorting is separate from the waiver process, in which elementary schools can apply for a waiver to resume in-person classes for grades K-6.

At St. Joseph, Principal Erinn Dougherty said any student desiring specialized support could be considered for a cohort, with the goal to accept students on campus as early as next week.

"All of our students, every student has a specialized learning plan, so for any student who desires it, they would articulate in what area they need support," Dougherty said.