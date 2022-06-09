One student said he was perplexed by being chosen to speak at St. Joseph High School graduation late Thursday morning, while another appeared to be in shock after he learned at the end of the ceremony he was chosen for the Most Valuable Knight Award.
In between, members of the St. Joseph Class of 2022 and their parents, family and friends heard words of inspiration from three student speakers and watched more than 100 seniors receive their diplomas.
The program for the school’s 55th commencement indicated 111 seniors qualified for graduation.
Spectators in the bleachers were only a few yards away from the stage where the students and school officials addressed the crowd, but they were able to see them them on a large video screen mounted behind it, bringing them up-close and personal.
Andres Roman, who came to St. Joseph from Puerto Rico, delivered the welcome address and said if someone had told him back then that he would be speaking at the graduation ceremony, he would have responded, “Oh, hell no,” drawing laughs from his audience.
“Why me?” he said “I barely speak English.”
But he spoke English well as he recalled not only his fear and nervousness in coming to study here but also how he dealt with it and went on to success.
“I thought, if I see it as a challenge, it will be a challenge,” he said. “If I see it as an opportunity, it will be an opportunity.”
He pointed out if people wait to do something until they’re ready, they will never be ready.
“Take all the opportunities you can,” he advised.
Graduates were reminded of the challenges they had overcome and were given advice for the future by student speaker Mariah Dela Vega, salutatorian Avery Nelson and valedictorian Abigail Blackburn.
Nelson recapped some of the things, sometimes humorously, the grads had learned in their senior year — about marriage, children and picking a career.
“And lastly, not just senior year but the last three years of high school, we’ve learned a valuable lesson in faith,” she said. “Faith that sticking together, we can get through anything, and that faith in the certainty God will provide. …
“Though we are entering such a new and amazing chapter of our lives, it is also one filled with countless unknowns, and in the midst of them, I hope we all cling to what we have learned here at St. Joseph High School, and trust in the power of God and that whatever comes, we can get through it.”
Dela Vega noted some of the colleges and universities some graduates will attend and military service others will enter, then recapped some of the things they experienced.
“No one expected a worldwide pandemic to take place during our sophomore year,” she said, noting to most students, pandemics and outbreaks were something taught in history class. “We were excited to get two weeks off from school. Those two weeks gradually turned into the rest of the school year, cutting our in-person sophomore year short.”
Then, she said, junior year was strange, starting off with classes on Zoom, but students learned the value of unity.
“Even though our class didn’t get to see each other for a complete four years, we still formed amazing bonds. I think if anything, the Class of 2022 has shown what it’s like to be resilient. We faced challenges never experienced before and were still able to achieve greatness.”
Blackburn said none of the students made it to where they are now without the help of family, friends, teachers, staff, administrators and other supporters, and she thanked a number of them individually.
She thanked them for “making it possible for us to be the first school in our area to be able to physically go back to school after the start of COVID-19, and, much to our chagrin, St. Joseph High School is one of the only two in the state of California to never miss a school day due to COVID-19.”
She said it wasn’t a normal high school journey, but the seniors arrived at their designation.
“But most importantly, we have grown closer as a class,” she said. “We persevered and adapted to the trials that the pandemic has brought. … We realized we are much more than classmates; we are our own Knight family.”
After diplomas were presented, Ashley Guggia announced the Most Valuable Knight Award, presented to the student who best represents the mission and motto of St. Joseph, would go to G. Crosby Hamperson III, whom she also said “puts the ‘pro’ in procrastination.”
Seeming in shock as he accepted the award, Hamperson was flooded with calls for “speech” from his fellow graduates, to which he tersely replied, “No,” as his classmates laughed.