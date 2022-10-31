Locals stepped away from dry land for an evening and were transported to the murky and lurky found at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium's annual Sharktoberfest Open House event held Wednesday on campus.
The 6,000-square-foot facility, which is home to over 20 live and static displays that are maintained and hosted by Cabrillo High School marine biology students, drew a record-breaking number of visitors, according to Chris Ladwig, Cabrillo science teacher and aquarium advisor.
"We had nearly 800 visitors in just two hours, making it one of the largest open houses in the Aquarium’s 37-year history" Ladwig said.
Sharks, eels, rays and ghostly moon jellies were all on full display as children and families circulated the Halloween-inspired facility embellished with giant cobwebs, spooky lighting and pumpkins on display.
The event also debuted the Aquarium's newly posted bilingual interpretive signage, along with new exhibit lighting installed on the Interactive Tidepool touch tank and Coastal Splash exhibit.
Among the 20 exhibits on display, visitors of all ages were invited to reach in and touch an underwater world of sea anemones, urchins, starfish and hermit crabs in the interactive tidepool exhibit where a resident octopus also could be spotted hiding from the commotion.
Ladwig said Aquarium students and staff are currently rolling out new grade-specific hands-on lab activities for visiting elementary classes, that include lessons about waves for fourth and fifth grade visitors — to be held at the Aquarium’s new “Shovelnose Surf Shack.”
Ladwig noted that early expansion plans and fundraising efforts are also underway, that include the addition of an extensive new wetlands exhibit.
The next Aquarium Open House, dubbed "SEAsons Greetings," is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.
