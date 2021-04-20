Solvang School students on Tuesday returned to campus for the second day in a row since the start of the pandemic, as they transitioned out of a model that limited in-person classes to twice weekly.

As a result of the transition, fewer than 80 out of 590 students in both lower and upper campuses continue to learn remotely. And that number is expected to decline, according to Solvang School District Superintendent Steve Seaford.

In Corinn Bedard's fifth-grade homeroom class, seats were filled with energetic learners positioned 4 feet apart and wearing masks.

"Show me your boards," said Bedard, pointing to a large TV screen at the front of the classroom showing an image of a skewer and marshmallow laid parallel. "How many marshmallows can fit on that skewer? Who wants to explain why?"

With small white boards in the air, students volunteered their written estimations and vied for an opportunity to practice their reasoning skills.

Upon selection, Ximena Garcia, 10, walked to the front of the class and explained her answer to Bedard and the rest of the class who all listened intently.

According to Bedard, having students back in class is "wonderful."

"It was fun to see them yesterday," she said, referring to students' first day observing the new school schedule on Monday. "They hadn't seen each other all year. It's been cool to see their reactions."

To celebrate a return of near normalcy, teachers on Monday morning wore the color teal to indicate the combining of student cohorts, both green and blue, for the first time in the 2020-21 academic school year, according to Principal Pam Rennick. She referred to the pivotal — and thematic — day as "aqua fusion."

The district's hybrid model previously organized students in grades TK-8 into color-coded groupings — blue, green and purple — where the green and blue cohorts alternated between remote learning and five-hour, campus-based instruction twice a week. The latter cohort, which remains unchanged, is designated solely for remote learners.

According to Rennick, the majority of students on both lower and upper campuses are back in class from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Students observe half-days on Friday, and learning is conducted via Zoom.

"We're down to less than 80 kids that are now purple [cohort]," she said. "So almost everybody is back."

Seaford said the number of remote learners continues to decline compared to just two weeks ago when the purple cohort consisted of more than 100 students.

"More and more parents are realizing that Solvang School campuses are a safe place to be," Seaford said. "The school has done everything possible to ensure the safety of students and staff."

Safety protocols adopted by both middle school and elementary campuses include daily symptom check-ins by parents, designated entry points for each grade level, handwashing stations around campuses, mask wearing and separation of classes during lunch and recess.

Seaford explained that the decision to open up both upper and lower campuses four days per week to in-person learning was due to declining COVID-19 cases in the county paired with climbing vaccination rates.

"Eighty percent of staff have received vaccinations," he said. "That has added another level of encouragement to welcome back our students."

Seven lower campus teachers, however, have been able to open up classrooms to in-person learning five days per week given the absence of remote learners who would otherwise require help, Seaford explained.

"But whether at home or in class, you're still getting the same product," said Seaford, noting that upper campus middle-schoolers who remain remote learners enjoy livestreaming their classes.

By fall, Seaford said, the goal is to bring all students back to class.

"We have plans in place and are running through different scenarios and versions," he noted.

Despite a year of logistical challenges aimed at keeping everyone safe and healthy, Seaford said the school has never lost sight of students' academic, emotional and social needs. He credits the student-run leadership groups responsible for organizing virtual assemblies throughout the school year that helped keep students feeling connected.

"There are a lot of smiles on campus," he said. "Kids are very excited to be back with their friends and their teachers."

