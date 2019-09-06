{{featured_button_text}}
Solvang School’s Arts & Music Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. on The Alisal River Grill patio.

The festivities will include a silent auction, drinks and appetizers, accompanied by live music from Bear Redell.

Guests will enjoy a gourmet BBQ feast, followed by a live auction and dessert auction.

The night will end with dancing under the stars to local group Ghost Monster.

Tickets are $95 per person and can be purchased online at www.solvangsam.com or at the lower campus school office.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

