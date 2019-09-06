Solvang School’s Arts & Music Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. on The Alisal River Grill patio.
The festivities will include a silent auction, drinks and appetizers, accompanied by live music from Bear Redell.
Guests will enjoy a gourmet BBQ feast, followed by a live auction and dessert auction.
The night will end with dancing under the stars to local group Ghost Monster.
Tickets are $95 per person and can be purchased online at www.solvangsam.com or at the lower campus school office.
Solvang School District announced its policy to serve meals every school day under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. Effective August 15 children are eligible reduced-price meals if household income follows federal guidelines.
Beautiful weather, old-world Danish hospitality and cars — hundreds of them.
Thoughtfully placed throughout the Santa Ynez Valley, in spots where people gather and can easily access them are — no, not a winery — portals…