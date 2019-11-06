Solvang Elementary School District Board of Trustees will make a provisional appointment to the board to fill a vacancy created by a resignation.
The appointment will be for a vacancy with a term ending in December 2022, said Emily Pakulski, executive assistant to the superintendent.
Persons interested in applying for the provisional appointment must submit a written application to the district office no later than 9a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
To be eligible, applicants must be registered voters and reside within the Solvang School District boundary.
Written applications will be reviewed by a committee to determine eligibility, Pakulski said.
Eligible candidates then will be interviewed in an open session of the board at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, when trustees will accept oral or written input from the public.
The provisional appointment will be made by a majority vote of the board, Pakulski said.
For more information, contact Pakulski at 688-4810, ext. 4453, or epakulski@solvangschool.org.