A social media threat to McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe prompted an hourlong lockdown Tuesday morning.
The lockdown began after police were alerted to a social media threat made against the school involving a firearm, according to Carlos Limon, interim chief for Guadalupe Police. The department immediately ordered a complete lockdown of the campus.
"We take these threats very seriously with everything that's going on," Limon said Tuesday afternoon. "Our main concern is child safety."
An hour after the threat was made, Guadalupe Police advised the school to allow "limited access" between classrooms for students and staff. Physical education classes were cancelled for the day. A Guadalupe Union spokesperson said parents and guardians were notified of the incident.
Limon said the department is continuing its investigation into the matter and has yet to identify a suspect or suspects. Though no immediate threat to safety was apparent, the department has yet to rule out whether the post was unfounded.