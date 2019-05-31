A Friday morning shooting threat made by a Tommie Kunst Junior High School student has been deemed noncredible by law enforcement.
Officers were told of the threat against the 1,100-student school on Friday morning when parents alerted the Santa Maria Police Department, according to Lt. Russell Mengel. Described as "pretty direct," Mengel said a detective and school resource officer made contact with the responsible party and determined there was no threat to the school.
"This was a poorly directed young man expressing bad sentiments," he added.
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mengel encouraged parents to regularly monitor what their children post and view on social media, and report any concerning material to the proper authorities.
"These threats do come up from time to time," he said. "We take them all very seriously."