Six certificated staff members with 106 years of combined service to the Guadalupe Union School District have accepted an early retirement package and will end their career with the district on June 30.
They include McKenzie Intermediate School Principal Gabe Solorio, fifth-grade teacher Rosario Aronie, seventh-grade English teacher Deborah Guidotti, physical education teacher Louisa Tonascia and special education teacher Janice Lillard; and Kathleen Yingst, a speech therapist from Mary Buren Elementary School.
The board will formally accept all six retirements during their regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Mary Buren multipurpose room, 1050 Peralta St.
In March, the district's board of trustees voted 4-0 to offer early retirement incentives to eligible employees if they met certain criteria. Certificated staff members — teachers, administrators and pupil services staff — had until April 5 to submit an enrollment package and an irrevocable letter of resignation.
Offering the early retirement package was "determined to be in the best fiscal and operational interest" of the school district.
Under the terms outlined in the incentive, the six staff members will receive a base payment of $15,000 with an additional $1,000 for every year of service to the district. The total amount will be paid in three equal installments on July 31 of 2019, 2020, and 2021.
According to data reported to the California Department of Education, Guadalupe Union employed 67 certificated staff during the 2017-18 school year. Those employed by the district had an average of 13 years of service, with 10 years in the district. Only 13 employees were within their first or second year of professional work experience.
The early retirement incentive comes at a time when school districts across the state are grappling with increased contributions to employee retirement systems. District contributions to the State Teachers’ Retirement System(STRS) are projected to surge to 19.1% during the 2020-21 fiscal year, up from 8.25% in 2013-14.