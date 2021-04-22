The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board has committed to holding an executive review in the coming months regarding the use of Christopher Columbus' ship, the Santa Maria, as the district logo.

Conversations about the logo were sparked in March after Santa Maria resident and Hancock teacher Scott Fina urged the district and City Council to retire their respective uses of the image, citing Columbus' inhumane treatment of Indigenous peoples in the Americas.

While the City Council did not take up the matter for consideration, the high school district board expressed interest in reevaluating the logo, leading to several public comments from community members and organizations about the issue at the board's April 13 meeting.

According to board President Jack Garvin, the board will discuss the logo as an official agenda item in the coming months, likely after the end of the school year so officials can focus on the return to in-person learning.

"We will have this on the agenda. It may not be before school is out … but this item will be [agendized] in the next couple of months. It’s certainly a topic that’s generating a lot of interest," Garvin said.

The city name "Santa Maria" is historically known to have come from early settler Juan Pacifico Ontiveros, who arrived in the region on the Feast Day of Mary in 1856. However, both the high school district and City Council adopted the image of Columbus' ship by the same name as their logo in the 1960s and '70s, respectively.

Public comments submitted about the continued use of the logo varied, with some residents arguing that Columbus' ship represents a positive spirit of discovery and exploration.

"Santa Maria has had many names over the decade, but one consistency has been the ship logo. The ship is a symbol of explorers, courage and new starts, and those are good things," Santa Maria resident Deborah Johnson said.

Resident Hunter Jameson pointed out that the logo is not of Columbus himself but of his ship, adding that his controversial actions should not overshadow the courageous journey on the Santa Maria in the 15 century.

"To erase recognition of historical figures, unless they can be deemed moral and spotless under today’s standards, would demand impossible perfection from human beings, ignore the reality of our histories, and shun the inspiration that past explorers can provide," Jameson said.

Helen Galvan of the American GI Forum Education Foundation, however, said the district should take advantage of the opportunity to decide on a new logo with the input of the student body.

"Instead of using symbols that are offensive, wouldn't it be better to recognize, embrace and celebrate the diversity found in our community? We would encourage students of [the district] to come up with their own logo or other symbol for the district," said Galvan, adding that the foundation will contribute $500 toward the redesign effort.