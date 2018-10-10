Guadalupe native Sheila Cepeda is hopeful that Guadalupe Union School District voters will re-elect her to a second term on the district's board of trustees when they head to the polls Nov. 6.
The Righetti High School graduate said she chose to run to maintain a stable governance team at a time when the district is experiencing shifts in student achievement levels and preparing for future growth. One of three incumbents seeking re-election to the four-year seat, she joins Mary Lou Sabedra-Cuello and Diana Arriola in fielding a challenge from parent and district resident Raul Rodriguez Jr.
Arriola, Sabedra-Cuello and Rodriguez did not respond to multiple interview requests.
"I was a big participant in campaigning for measures M and N, and I want to see those projects through if re-elected," she explained. "The big drive on that was the gymnasium ... which is probably about three years away."
Cepeda said current board members are often on the same page and agree that "kids always come first." She considers her diverse professional background as an office manager to a Guadalupe bookkeeper, local insurance agent and Santa Maria attorney as one her major strengths and biggest contributions.
"Helping the youth grow and achieve has [always] been a priority for the board," she said. "We can't have our own personal agenda; it takes all five of us to get matters passed. "
In addition to providing a quality education, Cepeda understands that the district plays a larger role in filling the needs of local students and the community. "The children here are our future," she said, adding that increases to staff, professional development opportunities and classroom technology have improved student outcomes.
Cepeda said her primary focus if re-elected will be on student achievement, citing data presented to trustees by district staff, but also will focus on student safety and support services. She would like to see the district increase its outreach to parents, as well.
"Students need to get support at home and in school in order to achieve," she said.
While the district's forthcoming third school will accommodate the projected population growth driven by the Pasadera housing development, Cepeda stressed the necessity for proper planning moving forward. She said the district has properly managed shifts in enrollment so far by integrating fifth-grade students to McKenzie Intermediate School.
"When you're a parent looking from the outside in, it's not as simple as you think. There are rules (Education Code) that need to be followed," she said. "We've been able to give back to our community and the children of Guadalupe by planning for the future."