Students from Righetti High School's introduction to video class recently had their work accepted into the third annual Central Coast Film Society student competition.
The society's Film & Digital Media Arts Competition is a yearly film festival showcasing student works in filmmaking, screenwriting, cinematography and editing, taking nearly 200 submissions from students in Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
This year's was held April 6 at San Luis Obispo High School.
"Just as intro students, it's awesome that our film was selected," said sophomore Isabella Sherfield. "Getting to see all of the young filmmakers being so creative and talented definitely inspired me and will help me in future projects and to learn even more."
The introduction to video class is part of Righetti's Career Technical Education visual and performance art program.
"It is genuinely one of the greatest honors to have been recognized for our tremendous effort in our films. Considering the fact we are first-time students and get accepted into a film festival with many others competing for our spot goes to show just how well Mr. Gustafson has been teaching us," said Alexander Jones, freshman.
Jones' short film "Brothers at Work" as well as Sherfield's "Voodoo" were considered for Best Editing. "Fruit of the Loom," by Saige Merrill, Kylie Clement, Susana Espinoza, Michaela Leedom and Christian Samaniego was considered for Best Film.
Also accepted under the Best Film category was "The Cheat Sheet" by Colin Sherfield, Erolen Alvarez, Luke Gabriel and Jhenry Serrano.
"We had our footage deleted, corrupted and missed class deadlines, but because of our grit we were able to power through and make 'The Cheat Sheet.' We were extremely happy to find out we made it into the film festival and to be able to meet other young filmmakers like us and watch their amazing films," said freshman Colin Sherfield.
The Central Coast Film Society is a nonprofit with a goal of promoting filmmakers on the Central Coast by increasing film-related jobs, creating special events celebrating cinema and providing mentorship opportunities for young filmmakers, including the competition.
"Sadly, none of them won awards but all were very excited to be accepted," said Jacob Gustafson, film teacher.