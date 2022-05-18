Several students from Pioneer Valley High School and their advisers recently traveled to Riverside for the Family Careers and Community Leaders of America State Leadership Conference, coming home with professional experience and college scholarships.
The FCCLA specializes in helping students prepare for careers in family and consumer sciences. The organization's 75th annual event, themed "Make it Count," took place April 23-26. "Make it Count" was designed to inspire members to get out of their comfort zone and get involved.
The conference featured awards, presentations, interactive leadership sessions, workshops and more.
"Pioneer Valley FCCLA showed up big to the state leadership conference," said Jenn Montanez, adviser. "It was an awesome experience to witness our students stepping into leadership roles during the conference. I am beyond proud."
More than 70 chapters showed up for the event, and students were able to compete for $1.6 million in scholarships in leadership and professional development competitions. Among the many Pioneer Valley students in attendance, Eden Garcia and Briana Tapia both received awards.
Garcia was given a cash prize, $15,000 in scholarships and a sewing machine for her first-place finish in the fashion construction competition.
Tapia placed third in the job interview event, earning a $3,000 scholarship.
"I wanted to thank my advisers, friends and family for the constant support throughout region and state competition. I have gotten to experience many different things like making new friends, competing and being able to place," Tapia said. "I can't wait to experience nationals and I'm very grateful to have opportunities like this during my senior year."
Besides Tapia, Pioneer Valley FCCLA member Kimberly Luz and advisers Montanez and Melissa Diaz will travel to San Diego from June 29 to July 3 for the FCCLA national conference.